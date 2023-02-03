Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,191 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 2.6% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,848,000 after purchasing an additional 162,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,964,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,199,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,028,000 after purchasing an additional 118,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

