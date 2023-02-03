ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Lessened by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,615 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.