ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,999 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $10,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLD. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 225,142 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1,527.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 356,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 334,159 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 224,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth about $6,303,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 150.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 376,080 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QLD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.23. 3,521,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,009. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $75.86.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

