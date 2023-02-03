ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $13.00

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $13.49. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 5,362,771 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 81,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth about $620,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.