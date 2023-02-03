Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRVB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Provention Bio Stock Performance

PRVB opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $793.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58.

Insider Activity

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 3,791.21%. Equities analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,879,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,662,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Francisco Leon sold 187,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,918,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,879,023 shares in the company, valued at $111,662,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,246,229 shares of company stock worth $30,723,919. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provention Bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Featured Stories

