PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Trading Down 2.5%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.16 and last traded at $32.55. 2,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 6,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51.

About PT United Tractors Tbk

PT United Tractors Tbk engages in the sales and rental of heavy equipment and provision of related after-sales services, coal mining, and mining contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy.

