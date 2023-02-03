PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Announces Earnings Results

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. PTC had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. PTC updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

PTC Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of PTC opened at $132.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $139.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,854,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,854,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,488 shares of company stock valued at $58,613,618. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 137.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading

