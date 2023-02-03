PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $142.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.82. 81,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.76. PTC has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Insider Activity at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $4,457,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,126,310.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,488 shares of company stock valued at $58,613,618 over the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in PTC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.