PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.73.
Several research firms have commented on PTCT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,476.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,476.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $34,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of PTCT opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.40.
PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.
