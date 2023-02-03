PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Citigroup

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.23.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $60.89.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 40.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in PulteGroup by 9.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PulteGroup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

