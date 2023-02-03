Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €80.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €80.00 ($86.96) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PUM. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($104.35) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($104.35) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($68.48) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €66.40 ($72.17) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion and a PE ratio of 27.67. Puma has a 12-month low of €41.31 ($44.90) and a 12-month high of €109.25 ($118.75).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

