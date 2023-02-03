Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $18.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.94 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.94.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $246.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.12. The company has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 410.85% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

