Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.85.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $263.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.66.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2,626.9% during the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

