Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $106.45. 271,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average of $94.56. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $139.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.