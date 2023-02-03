Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $725.88 million. Qorvo also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.15 EPS.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $106.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $139.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Cowen upped their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.70.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 43.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

