Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $113.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Qorvo Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $139.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

