Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $289.71 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.77 or 0.00011865 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $289.71 million and $41.52 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.86 or 0.07083925 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00090698 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00030348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00063786 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010591 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00024812 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,521,506 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

