Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,304 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

