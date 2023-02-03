Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $68,701,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $4,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $491.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.59 and a 200-day moving average of $416.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $621.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,041. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

