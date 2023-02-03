Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $787,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $444.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

