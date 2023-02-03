Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,902,000 after purchasing an additional 156,797 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,762,000 after purchasing an additional 63,695 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,112,000 after purchasing an additional 66,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 628,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,392,000 after buying an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 2.0 %

EMN opened at $91.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $124.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.58.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

