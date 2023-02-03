Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $933,492,000 after purchasing an additional 292,575 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,593,000 after purchasing an additional 128,661 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,594,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $412,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,525,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,147,000 after purchasing an additional 185,302 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.39. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.