Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after acquiring an additional 328,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,707,000 after acquiring an additional 297,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,944,000 after acquiring an additional 288,998 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $151.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

