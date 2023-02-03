Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of CNO opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.25%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

