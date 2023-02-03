Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$104.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.01 million.

Quantum Trading Down 2.2 %

QMCO stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quantum by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 1,148,156 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 442,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 342,938 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 327,739 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

