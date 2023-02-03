Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40 to $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.83 billion to $9.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion. Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.40-$9.00 EPS.

DGX traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.81. 1,316,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,697. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an inline rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

