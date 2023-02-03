Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY23 guidance to $8.40 to $9.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.40-$9.00 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.9 %

DGX stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.77. 640,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

A number of analysts recently commented on DGX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $429,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $365,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

