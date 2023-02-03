R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.29.

NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 194,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,132. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 248.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.74. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.29 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. Equities analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $189,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,594 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in R1 RCM by 372.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $27,540,000 after buying an additional 1,171,446 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,135,301 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

