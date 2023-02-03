R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at KeyCorp

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim raised R1 RCM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on R1 RCM to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.29 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. On average, research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

