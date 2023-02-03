Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,150,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 312% from the previous session’s volume of 1,006,176 shares.The stock last traded at $47.53 and had previously closed at $39.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $1,214,858.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $325,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 96.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Rapid7 by 1,235.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 272,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Rapid7 by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 982,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after buying an additional 33,067 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.