Rational Advisors LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,237 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 189,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 291.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 65,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 48,622 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.48. 220,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,451. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $51.70.

