Rational Advisors LLC Has $775,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Exelon by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.24. 1,296,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,724. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

