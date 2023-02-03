Rational Advisors LLC Invests $1.16 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

McKesson Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MCK traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.30. 302,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,782. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $260.73 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 237.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

