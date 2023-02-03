Rational Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,551 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $26,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.37. 477,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,018. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

