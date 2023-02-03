Rational Advisors LLC Makes New $935,000 Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,171,000 after purchasing an additional 115,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after buying an additional 523,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.59. 305,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.23 and its 200 day moving average is $153.82. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $134.63 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $7,605,270.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,724,494.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,257,730 shares of company stock worth $3,040,401,382 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.