Rational Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,817.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE CMG traded up $13.52 on Friday, hitting $1,703.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,182. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,754.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,506.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,536.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.