Rational Advisors LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $223.02. 551,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,402. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $200.09 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

