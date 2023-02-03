Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 81.48%. The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Brandon Solano bought 24,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $38,700.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,230.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Rave Restaurant Group news, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $403,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brandon Solano purchased 24,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,230.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.49% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

