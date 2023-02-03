Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 8.6 %
Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.28.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 81.48%. The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.49% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
