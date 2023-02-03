Raymond James Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $375.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $285.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIVB. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.80.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $333.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.61 and its 200 day moving average is $309.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $198.10 and a 52-week high of $658.47.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 82.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,505,000 after buying an additional 638,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,456,000 after buying an additional 261,078 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,592,000 after buying an additional 258,100 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,876,000 after acquiring an additional 212,802 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 174,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,621,000 after purchasing an additional 171,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

