Raymond James Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$61.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$55.63.

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Teck Resources stock opened at C$56.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$32.68 and a twelve month high of C$58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$52.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.02.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

