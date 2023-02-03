Raymond James Increases e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $75.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

ELF has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 15.0 %

NYSE:ELF opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $117,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.