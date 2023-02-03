Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. Rayonier also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.50 EPS.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $35.99. 323,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rayonier has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $45.87.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Rayonier

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Rayonier by 28.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 10.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 76.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.