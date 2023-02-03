Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rayonier updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.36-0.50 EPS.

Rayonier Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RYN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.88. 45,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.16. Rayonier has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $45.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 27.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

