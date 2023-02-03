Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Raytheon Technologies has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Raytheon Technologies has a payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

