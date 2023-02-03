Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.87

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and traded as high as $8.94. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 41,038 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDEIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.64 ($20.26) target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €21.00 ($22.83) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Cuts Dividend

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th.

(Get Rating)

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.