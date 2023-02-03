Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Cut to GBX 380 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($4.82) to GBX 380 ($4.69) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 510 ($6.30) to GBX 466 ($5.76) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 477 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 499 ($6.16) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 564.50 ($6.97).

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 542.50 ($6.70) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 486.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 483.13. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 367.40 ($4.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 647 ($7.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 935.34.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

