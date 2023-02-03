Reef Hits Market Cap of $73.13 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $73.13 million and approximately $23.76 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.73 or 0.00421886 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.34 or 0.28775904 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.53 or 0.00463344 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,389,000,299 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

