Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 9.37%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.05-$10.85 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.02-10.85 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of RRX stock traded up $3.48 on Friday, reaching $159.61. 276,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,844. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.41 and a 200-day moving average of $134.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $165.45.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

