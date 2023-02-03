Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Regal Rexnord updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.05-$10.85 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.02-10.85 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.30. 120,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,051. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $165.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $793,975,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $143,144,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.