Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.05-$10.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.02-10.85 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on RRX. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.20.

Regal Rexnord stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.24. The company had a trading volume of 442,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,065. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.16. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $165.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

